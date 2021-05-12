CNB Bank Has $31,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CNB Bank lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 128.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 11.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 693,564 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $176,664,000 after purchasing an additional 72,527 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 17.7% in the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BA opened at $228.88 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.89 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.01, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.60.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.14.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

