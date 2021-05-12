CNB Bank Sells 117 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

CNB Bank decreased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Progressive alerts:

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

PGR stock opened at $105.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $71.25 and a one year high of $107.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.73.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.