CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CNH Industrial in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $16.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.17 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.82. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.34.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 81,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

