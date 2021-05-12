Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the information technology service provider will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CTSH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.82.

Shares of CTSH opened at $72.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.83. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $47.39 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 197,615 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $15,438,000 after purchasing an additional 34,866 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,908 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,549 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,698 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

