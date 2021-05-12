Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.900-4.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.80 billion-$18.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.81 billion.Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTSH. HSBC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Societe Generale lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.82.

Shares of CTSH traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.85. The stock had a trading volume of 34,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,315. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $47.39 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The firm has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.06 and its 200 day moving average is $77.83.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

