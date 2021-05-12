Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock Position Boosted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.08% of Coherus BioSciences worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 130,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 52,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,049,000.
Shares of CHRS opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $22.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.18.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.
In other news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,856,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Coherus BioSciences
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.
