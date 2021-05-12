Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock Position Boosted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.08% of Coherus BioSciences worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 130,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 52,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,049,000.

Shares of CHRS opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $22.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. Analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In other news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,856,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

