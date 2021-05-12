Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CEN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $522,140.61

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CURRENCY:CEN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Coinsuper Ecosystem Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has a total market cap of $522,140.61 and $550.00 worth of Coinsuper Ecosystem Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has traded 36% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Profile

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network is a coin. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s total supply is 898,614,083 coins and its circulating supply is 358,497,293 coins. The official website for Coinsuper Ecosystem Network is www.coinsuper.com/#/home . Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official Twitter account is @Coinsuper_OFCL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CEN (“Coinsuper Ecosystem Network”) is Coinsuper’s platform token. It is based on the ERC-20 token standard and has a total supply of 1 billion tokens, with no further issuance. Coinsuper is committed to building a world-class cryptocurrency exchange that drives mainstream and institutional adoption of digital assets. Coinsuper’s unique expertise in traditional finance, combined with its technical and operational excellence, makes it uniquely qualified to achieve this goal. CEN will serve as Coinsuper’s platform token and power a robust cryptocurrency ecosystem that is comprised of the Coinsuper exchange, a network of global crypto investors, top crypto investment funds, regulatory authorities, and blockchain innovation labs. “

Buying and Selling Coinsuper Ecosystem Network

