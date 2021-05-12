CoinUs Market Capitalization Tops $573,605.49 (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. In the last week, CoinUs has traded up 533.1% against the dollar. One CoinUs coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinUs has a market cap of $573,605.49 and approximately $1.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007893 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003768 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00016342 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000035 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001204 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CoinUs Coin Profile

CNUS is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

CoinUs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

