Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 50,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $1,266,897.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,073.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alison B. Fleming sold 6,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $140,416.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,800.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,854 shares of company stock worth $2,875,605 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,898 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 21,314 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 53,624 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 14,331 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 835,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,738,000 after purchasing an additional 122,279 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 788,029 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 140,700 shares during the period.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.18. 5,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,770. The stock has a market cap of $781.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.95. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $26.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.