Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Price Target Increased to C$164.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at TD Securities to C$164.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of CIGI stock opened at C$136.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$131.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$120.40. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of C$57.75 and a 12 month high of C$148.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.99 billion and a PE ratio of 92.32.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

