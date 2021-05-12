Comerica Bank Buys 5,460 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 682.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,336,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,676 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,798,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,418,000 after acquiring an additional 22,655 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,348,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,110,000 after acquiring an additional 62,329 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $155,678,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,189,000 after acquiring an additional 68,038 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFG. TheStreet raised Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

PFG stock opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.87.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.14%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

