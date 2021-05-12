Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,356 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in State Street by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in State Street by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in State Street by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 9,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,976.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

Shares of STT opened at $86.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $51.21 and a 12 month high of $89.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.73. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $28.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $112.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 130.66%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

