Comerica Bank Has $5.22 Million Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $100,018.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,036,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $1,842,361.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,513 shares in the company, valued at $41,664,083.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,671 shares of company stock worth $3,850,740 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAA. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.36.

Shares of MAA opened at $157.69 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.23 and a 52-week high of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 56.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.