Comerica Bank Reduces Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,826 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PPL by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,569,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,672,000 after buying an additional 46,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PPL by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,426,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,614,000 after acquiring an additional 145,908 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,070,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PPL by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,617 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PPL by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,855,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,321,000 after acquiring an additional 79,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.81.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $30.94.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

