Comerica Bank Reduces Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Comerica Bank lowered its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,826 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PPL by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,569,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,672,000 after buying an additional 46,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PPL by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,426,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,614,000 after acquiring an additional 145,908 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,070,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PPL by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,617 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PPL by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,855,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,321,000 after acquiring an additional 79,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.81.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $30.94.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PPL (NYSE:PPL)

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit