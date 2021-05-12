Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €6.20 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been given a €6.20 ($7.29) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CBK. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €5.50 ($6.47) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.58 ($6.57).

CBK stock opened at €5.77 ($6.79) on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €2.81 ($3.31) and a 52-week high of €5.96 ($7.01). The company has a 50-day moving average of €5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of €5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

