Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Communications Systems manufactures and markets connectors and wiring devices for voice, data and video communications under the Suttle brand name in the United States and internationally. The company also manufactures a line of high performance fiber-optic connectors, interconnect devices and fiber cable assemblies for the telecommunications, computer and electronics markets. The company has several manufacturing plants in the United States and abroad. “

Separately, Northland Securities increased their target price on Communications Systems from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ JCS opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25. Communications Systems has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $11.45.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. Communications Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 3.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Communications Systems will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Communications Systems in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in Communications Systems by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 68,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Communications Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Communications Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 312,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Communications Systems by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 127,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides connectivity infrastructure products and services for deployments of broadband networks worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronics & Software and Services & Support. The Electronics & Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

