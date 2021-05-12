Community Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $2,124,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after buying an additional 17,131 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 524,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,387,000 after buying an additional 296,186 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 45.2% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,428. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

CPT stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.78. 2,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 64.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $80.79 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.64 and a 200-day moving average of $104.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

