Community Capital Management Inc. Takes $600,000 Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 682.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,336,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,112,000 after buying an additional 3,781,676 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,798,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,418,000 after buying an additional 22,655 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,348,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,110,000 after buying an additional 62,329 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $155,678,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,189,000 after purchasing an additional 68,038 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.27. 15,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,484. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.87. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $67.97.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.14%.

In other news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.91.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

