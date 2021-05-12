Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.42

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.42 and traded as high as $18.65. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas shares last traded at $18.27, with a volume of 293,476 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank began coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.42.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $797.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.08 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.2362 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,000,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,967 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,542,000 after acquiring an additional 94,486 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,899,000. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 415,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 172,593 shares in the last quarter. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile (NYSE:CCU)

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

