Compass (NYSE:COMP) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Compass (NYSE:COMP) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.

Shares of NYSE COMP traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $14.45. 1,091,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,678. Compass has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COMP shares. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin bought 411,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $7,399,998.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,580,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf bought 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

