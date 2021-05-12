Compugen (CGEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Compugen to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Compugen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Compugen alerts:

CGEN stock opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average is $11.27. The company has a market cap of $485.78 million, a P/E ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 2.52. Compugen has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $19.90.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CGEN shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Compugen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.