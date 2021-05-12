Conceal (CCX) Market Cap Reaches $6.79 Million

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Conceal has a total market cap of $6.79 million and approximately $46,617.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Conceal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,312.63 or 1.01843736 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00047820 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $859.10 or 0.01581816 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $392.60 or 0.00722865 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00011229 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.43 or 0.00391126 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.80 or 0.00220574 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00010600 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006756 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,977,755 coins and its circulating supply is 11,115,150 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

