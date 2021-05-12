Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.23

Shares of Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.23 and traded as high as $3.49. Concord Medical Services shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 8,113 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23.

Concord Medical Services Company Profile (NYSE:CCM)

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in Network and Hospital segments. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Concord Medical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concord Medical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.