Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc., formerly known as Industrea Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

BBCP has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Concrete Pumping from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

NASDAQ BBCP traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.90. 238,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,738. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.45.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $70.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 20.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 122,922 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 667.7% in the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,273,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,960 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,012,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,527,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

