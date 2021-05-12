Constellation (DAG) Market Capitalization Reaches $107.51 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 12th. One Constellation coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0849 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Constellation has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. Constellation has a total market cap of $107.51 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Constellation Coin Profile

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

