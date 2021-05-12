ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ContextLogic is a global commerce company. Their vision is to unlock ecommerce for consumers and merchants by providing consumers access to a vast selection of affordable products and by providing merchants access to hundreds of millions of consumers globally. Their platform combines technology and data science capabilities, an innovative and discovery-based mobile shopping experience, a comprehensive suite of indispensable merchant services, and a massive scale of users, merchants, and items. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WISH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

WISH stock opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.18. ContextLogic has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.72 million.

In other ContextLogic news, CAO Brett Just sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $196,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,389.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Peiyen Chuang sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $287,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,383.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,461,728 shares of company stock valued at $146,110,205.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,156,163,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $489,468,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $116,272,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 36.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,863,000 after buying an additional 1,046,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,918,000.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects approximately 100 million monthly active users to approximately 550,000 merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants.

