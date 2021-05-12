Continental Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:CON) Trading Down 0.3%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:CON)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €113.72 ($133.79) and last traded at €114.32 ($134.49). 360,055 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 476,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at €114.62 ($134.85).

The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion and a PE ratio of -23.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €113.70 and a 200 day moving average price of €114.77.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:CON)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

