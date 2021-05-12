Contrasting MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) & ENI (NYSE:E)

ENI (NYSE:E) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get ENI alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for ENI and MV Oil Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENI 2 6 6 0 2.29 MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of MV Oil Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ENI and MV Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENI -19.46% -0.62% -0.22% MV Oil Trust 86.45% N/A 58.67%

Risk and Volatility

ENI has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MV Oil Trust has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ENI pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. MV Oil Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.2%. ENI pays out 20.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ENI has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and MV Oil Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ENI and MV Oil Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENI $79.58 billion 0.57 $165.76 million $1.79 13.93 MV Oil Trust $12.99 million 4.90 $12.07 million N/A N/A

ENI has higher revenue and earnings than MV Oil Trust.

Summary

MV Oil Trust beats ENI on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration and field development and production, as well as in liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations, in 42 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates. As of December 31, 2020, this segment owned total proved reserves of 6,905 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The Global Gas & LNG Portfolio segment engages in the wholesale of supplies and sells natural gas via pipeline and transport of LNG. The Refining & Marketing and Chemicals segment manufacturers, supplies, and distributes oil and chemical products. This segment produces various chemicals, including olefins and aromatics, basic and intermediate products, polystyrenes, elastomers, and polyethylene in Italy and Western Europe The Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables segment engages in the retail marketing of gas, power, and related activities, as well as in the production and wholesale marketing of power produced by thermoelectric plants. The Corporate and Other activities segment offers environmental clean-up and remediation services. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 800 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.