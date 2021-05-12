Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) PT Raised to C$11.00

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Eight Capital to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CTS. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.75 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.69.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of TSE CTS traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,614. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -181.22. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$1.21 and a 1 year high of C$7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.73.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.