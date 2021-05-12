Coral Products plc (LON:CRU) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 0.50 Per Share

Coral Products plc (LON:CRU) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Coral Products’s previous dividend of $0.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Coral Products stock traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 15 ($0.20). 5,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,438. Coral Products has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 15.50 ($0.20). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.64 million and a PE ratio of -37.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.72.

Coral Products Company Profile

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, and blow molded products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers lotion pumps, trigger sprays, aerosol caps, food containers, and nozzles, as well as thermoplastic extrusion and molding solutions, and injection molded parts for the automotive industry.

