Coral Products plc (LON:CRU) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 0.50 Per Share

Coral Products plc (LON:CRU) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Coral Products’s previous dividend of $0.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of Coral Products stock traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 15 ($0.20). 5,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,438. Coral Products has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 15.50 ($0.20). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.64 million and a PE ratio of -37.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.72.
