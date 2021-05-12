Cormark Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Royal Nickel Corp. (TSE:KRR)

Royal Nickel Corp. (TSE:KRR) – Cormark lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Nickel in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.38.
Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.90 price objective on shares of Royal Nickel in a report on Thursday, March 25th.
