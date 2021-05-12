Cormark Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Royal Nickel Corp. (TSE:KRR)

Royal Nickel Corp. (TSE:KRR) – Cormark lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Nickel in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.38.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.90 price objective on shares of Royal Nickel in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of Royal Nickel stock opened at C$3.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$552.37 million and a PE ratio of 6.20. Royal Nickel has a 1 year low of C$2.02 and a 1 year high of C$4.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80.

