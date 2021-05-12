Cormark Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Analysts at Cormark upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on B2Gold from $10.25 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.89.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $5.15 on Monday. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 11.9% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in B2Gold by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in B2Gold by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in B2Gold by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in B2Gold by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

