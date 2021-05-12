Cormark Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for New Gold in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NGD. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$2.15 target price on shares of New Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$2.25 target price on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of New Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.75 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of New Gold to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of New Gold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.47.

Shares of NGD opened at C$2.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49. The firm has a market cap of C$1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -30.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.39. New Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.31 and a 12-month high of C$3.05.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$259.25 million during the quarter.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

