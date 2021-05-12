Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%.

NYSE CNR traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, reaching $13.51. 1,755,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.56. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.26. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $15.64.

CNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen lowered Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

In other news, EVP Katy Theroux sold 18,475 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $225,949.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,585.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 52,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $602,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,135,475 shares of company stock worth $13,704,333 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

