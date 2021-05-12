Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $14.87, but opened at $15.50. Cornerstone Building Brands shares last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 10,900 shares.

The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 52,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $602,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $287,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,135,475 shares of company stock worth $13,704,333 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.26.

About Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.