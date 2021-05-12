Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) CFO Michael G. Potter Sells 7,500 Shares

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $246,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.39. The company had a trading volume of 801,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,056. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $51.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.27 million. Corsair Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 33.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 250,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after buying an additional 63,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 41.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,789,000 after buying an additional 121,852 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 69.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter worth approximately $544,000. 13.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Macquarie increased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

