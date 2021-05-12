Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $37.63

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.63 and last traded at $37.63, with a volume of 14207 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.93.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.33.

In other Coupang news, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lydia Jett bought 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000.

Coupang Company Profile (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

