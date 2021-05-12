Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $37.63

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.63 and last traded at $37.63, with a volume of 14207 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.93.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.33.

In other Coupang news, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lydia Jett bought 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000.

Coupang Company Profile (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit