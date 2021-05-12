Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) PT Raised to $58.00 at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.35% from the stock’s current price.

COUR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair began coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

Coursera stock opened at $40.46 on Monday. Coursera has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $62.53.

In other news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,375,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

