Cowen Begins Coverage on TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

Equities researchers at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TSP. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Sunday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. TuSimple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSP opened at $38.07 on Monday. TuSimple has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

In other news, Director Karen C. Francis bought 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

