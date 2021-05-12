CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Director Sells $317,702.70 in Stock

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 3,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $317,702.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.27. 58,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $595.14 million, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.12. CRA International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $87.18.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.67 million. CRA International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is 34.55%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRA International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CRA International by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRA International in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,279,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CRA International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CRA International by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of CRA International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

