Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crawford United had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $23.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million.

Shares of Crawford United stock opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.40 million, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.68. Crawford United has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $30.15.

Get Crawford United alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRAWA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crawford United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on Crawford United from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Crawford United Corp. is a holding company, which engages in developing and manufacturing products used by companies in the transportation and emissions testing industries. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling, and Industrial Hose. The Aerospace Components segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.