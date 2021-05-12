Credit Suisse Group Boosts Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Price Target to $36.00

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Scientific Games from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scientific Games presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.90.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $55.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.14. Scientific Games has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.11.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. Scientific Games’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Scientific Games will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMS. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 10.3% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

