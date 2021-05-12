Credit Suisse Group Raises CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target to $200.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CDW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

CDW stock opened at $167.64 on Wednesday. CDW has a 12 month low of $93.75 and a 12 month high of $184.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.38 and its 200-day moving average is $148.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CDW will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $567,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,171,820.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,435 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of CDW by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

