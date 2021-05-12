Credit Suisse Group Raises Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target to $83.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Spire in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $76.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.29 and a 200 day moving average of $67.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Spire has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.77 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spire will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Spire during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spire in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

