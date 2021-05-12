Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CREE. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Roth Capital raised Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. New Street Research began coverage on Cree in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

NASDAQ CREE opened at $93.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 1.43. Cree has a 1 year low of $41.29 and a 1 year high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cree will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cree news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cree during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cree during the first quarter worth $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cree during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the first quarter valued at $66,000.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

