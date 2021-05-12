Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.76

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.76 and traded as high as $6.81. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 486,996 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $323.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $117.63 million for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. It operates through Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; sale of grain derivatives, including flour and oil; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; provision of agricultural services; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

