Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crexendo had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 14.02%.

CXDO stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.10. 1,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.74. The company has a market cap of $93.97 million, a P/E ratio of 89.18, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.15. Crexendo has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.66.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Crexendo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

