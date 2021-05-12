Critical Review: UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) versus XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT)

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) and XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.8% of XBiotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.0% of XBiotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares UCB and XBiotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UCB $5.50 billion 3.46 $887.04 million $5.82 16.84 XBiotech N/A N/A $668.63 million N/A N/A

UCB has higher revenue and earnings than XBiotech.

Volatility and Risk

UCB has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XBiotech has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for UCB and XBiotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UCB 0 1 2 0 2.67 XBiotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares UCB and XBiotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UCB N/A N/A N/A XBiotech N/A -7.07% -6.67%

Summary

UCB beats XBiotech on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies. It also offers Evenity for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; bimekizumab for treating psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and hidradenitis suppurativa; and dapirolizumab pegol for systemic lupus erythematosus. In addition , the company is involved in developing padsevonil for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy; rozanolixizumab to treat myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy; zilucoplan to treat myasthenia gravis immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy; staccato alprazolam to treat active epileptic seizure; and UCB0107 to treat tauopathies and progressive supranuclear palsy. Further, it engages in contract manufacturing activities. The company has a multi-year collaboration agreement with Stanford Medicine to enhance patient value for people living with severe diseases. UCB SA has collaboration agreements with Sanofi, Amgen, Biogen, Otsuka, and doc.ai. The company operates in the United States, Japan, Germany, rest of Europe, Spain, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Ireland, China, Belgium, and internationally. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of antibody therapies for treating oncology, inflammatory conditions, and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus. In addition, the company provides clinical trial contract research operations to conduct two large, double-blind placebo-controlled Phase II clinical studies. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

