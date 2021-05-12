Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) PT Raised to $16.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its target price hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from $15.50 to $16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank raised Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.29.

CROMF opened at $13.82 on Monday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

