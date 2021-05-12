CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 346,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,831 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up about 2.6% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $63,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.26.

In related news, COO Colin Black sold 26,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $5,125,649.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 367,433 shares of company stock valued at $75,768,511. 11.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $8.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,687. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.14. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $71.51 and a one year high of $251.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.22 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.